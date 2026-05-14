Rayburn West Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 16,697 CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Rayburn West Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,697 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 438.8% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $86.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KO

CocaCola Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $80.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $345.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.10.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Key Stories Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Coca-Cola’s push into energy drinks and functional beverages is being viewed as a potential growth catalyst, with new flavors, lower-sugar options, and its Monster partnership helping the company target faster-growing categories beyond traditional soft drinks.

Coca-Cola’s push into energy drinks and functional beverages is being viewed as a potential growth catalyst, with new flavors, lower-sugar options, and its Monster partnership helping the company target faster-growing categories beyond traditional soft drinks. Positive Sentiment: The company recently beat quarterly expectations, reporting stronger-than-expected EPS and revenue along with 11.4% year-over-year revenue growth, which supports the case for solid underlying business momentum.

The company recently beat quarterly expectations, reporting stronger-than-expected EPS and revenue along with 11.4% year-over-year revenue growth, which supports the case for solid underlying business momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains constructive, with several firms raising price targets and the consensus rating still at Buy, suggesting Wall Street sees room for further upside.

Analyst sentiment remains constructive, with several firms raising price targets and the consensus rating still at Buy, suggesting Wall Street sees room for further upside. Neutral Sentiment: Coca-Cola also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share, reinforcing its appeal as a defensive income stock for long-term investors.

Coca-Cola also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share, reinforcing its appeal as a defensive income stock for long-term investors. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling by Chairman James Quincey, including a 200,000-share sale, may create some investor caution, even though insider sales do not necessarily signal weakening fundamentals.

Recent insider selling by Chairman James Quincey, including a 200,000-share sale, may create some investor caution, even though insider sales do not necessarily signal weakening fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: A Diet Coke shortage in parts of India, linked to aluminum can supply constraints and broader geopolitical disruptions, highlights operational and supply-chain risks that could pressure near-term sales in certain markets.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 28,765 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $2,284,228.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 250,688 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $19,839,448.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 278,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,013,186.70. The trade was a 47.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 755,101 shares of company stock worth $59,988,566. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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