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Rayburn West Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 34,795 United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Written by MarketBeat
May 14, 2026
United Parcel Service logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • Rayburn West Financial Services opened a new position in UPS during the fourth quarter, buying 34,795 shares valued at about $3.45 million. The stake represents 2.1% of its portfolio and makes UPS its 16th-largest holding.
  • UPS continues to attract significant institutional ownership, with large investors like Vanguard, State Street, and others increasing their stakes. In total, 60.26% of UPS shares are held by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but leans cautious: UPS has a consensus Hold rating and a $111.87 price target, even as some firms raised earnings estimates and others lowered targets or downgraded the stock. The company also reported quarterly earnings that beat expectations, while its revenue declined year over year.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Rayburn West Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,795 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $3,451,000. United Parcel Service accounts for 2.1% of Rayburn West Financial Services LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,496,420 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $6,794,160,000 after buying an additional 1,218,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,063,250 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,594,713,000 after purchasing an additional 288,720 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,991,490 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $667,109,000 after purchasing an additional 761,217 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 17.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,724,265 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $561,678,000 after purchasing an additional 993,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,072,282 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $423,746,000 after purchasing an additional 486,384 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More United Parcel Service News

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its EPS estimates for UPS across multiple upcoming quarters, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026 and Q1 2027, signaling analysts see stronger profitability ahead. Analyst estimate update
  • Positive Sentiment: UPS is being highlighted as a potentially undervalued stock under $100, with a forward P/E below the sector average, which may attract value-oriented investors. Undervalued stock article
  • Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer commented that UPS is more of a growth-versus-yield debate than a pure income story, which does not materially change the business outlook but may influence investor sentiment. Jim Cramer commentary
  • Neutral Sentiment: UPS disclosed that board member Kevin M. Warsh resigned following his appointment to the Federal Reserve, a governance change that is notable but not likely to have a direct near-term operating impact. Board resignation announcement
  • Negative Sentiment: Investor concern remains that Amazon’s expanding supply chain services could pressure UPS by competing for logistics and delivery business. Amazon competition article

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $111.87.

Get Our Latest Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $98.46 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $122.41. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $101.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.56. The company has a market capitalization of $83.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business's revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.15%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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