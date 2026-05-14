Rayburn West Financial Services LLC Buys New Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Rayburn West Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,989,000. RTX makes up approximately 1.9% of Rayburn West Financial Services LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. BNP Paribas bought a new position in RTX in the third quarter worth $25,000. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in RTX during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in RTX during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 57.3% during the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $7,349,797.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,242,331.36. This trade represents a 37.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total value of $2,578,577.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,397,199.67. The trade was a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 71,728 shares of company stock valued at $14,661,279 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Key RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on RTX from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $210.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $178.14 on Thursday. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $129.11 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.89. The company has a market capitalization of $239.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.31.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. RTX's dividend payout ratio is 51.03%.

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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