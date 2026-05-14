Rayburn West Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 16,587 Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Rayburn West Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,587 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.3% of Rayburn West Financial Services LLC's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of ABT opened at $83.83 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $81.97 and a 12-month high of $139.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $100.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.85.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Abbott Laboratories's payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Trending Headlines about Abbott Laboratories

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Leerink Partners cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Abbott Laboratories

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $201,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $625,489,692.95. This represents a 0.15% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $353,097. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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