Rayburn West Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 47,530 Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Rayburn West Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $25.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $147.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The stock's 50-day moving average is $27.03 and its 200 day moving average is $26.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.Pfizer's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's payout ratio is 131.30%.

Key Stories Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Daiwa Securities Group cut Pfizer from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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