Rayburn West Financial Services LLC Invests $518,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Rayburn West Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,532 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 101.4% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 231.5% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $193.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $188.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Alibaba Group stock opened at $145.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $349.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.50. The firm's fifty day moving average is $131.54 and its 200 day moving average is $149.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $192.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 72.0%. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Alibaba Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Further Reading

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