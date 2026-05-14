Rayburn West Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Rayburn West Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 98,478 shares of the network equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $7,586,000. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 4.7% of Rayburn West Financial Services LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 248.9% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 418.0% during the fourth quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 518 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $101.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $402.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.85 and a 1 year high of $102.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

Trending Headlines about Cisco Systems

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 11,248 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $854,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 262,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,970,976. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total transaction of $249,745.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 188,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,040,000.62. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 46,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,820 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. CICC Research upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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