Rayburn West Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 14,591 International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Rayburn West Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,591 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $4,322,000. International Business Machines accounts for 2.7% of Rayburn West Financial Services LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 424.6% in the fourth quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 260,740 shares of the technology company's stock worth $77,234,000 after acquiring an additional 211,040 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 993,743 shares of the technology company's stock worth $280,439,000 after purchasing an additional 32,072 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,122 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 51.7% in the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 114,395 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,278,000 after purchasing an additional 38,973 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 347,155 shares of the technology company's stock worth $97,953,000 after purchasing an additional 12,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

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International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $215.05 on Thursday. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $212.34 and a twelve month high of $324.90. The firm has a market cap of $202.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.64 and a 200-day moving average of $276.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is 59.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered International Business Machines from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $294.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 434 shares in the company, valued at $101,265.22. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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