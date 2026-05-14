Rayburn West Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Rayburn West Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,363 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 239 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total value of $288,463.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,818,083.90. This represents a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $917,194.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $170,083.41. This represents a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 22,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,667,283 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of PG stock opened at $142.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $137.62 and a twelve month high of $170.99. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $146.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $1.0885 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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