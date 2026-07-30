RBF Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,000 Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the online travel company's stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 3,682,100 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $787,049,000 after buying an additional 309,900 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645,732 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $779,275,000 after acquiring an additional 728,063 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,842 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $667,507,000 after acquiring an additional 230,176 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $861,979,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Expedia Group by 24,899.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,808,466 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $386,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Expedia Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $288.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Stock Up 2.9%

EXPE opened at $304.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.23. The stock's fifty day moving average is $249.15 and its 200-day moving average is $243.55. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $174.05 and a one year high of $312.40.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 84.33% and a net margin of 9.81%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.90%.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $1,095,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 105,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,569,384. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $208,548.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,124,454.38. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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