RBF Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust $DHC

RBF Capital LLC decreased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC - Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 966,829 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 177,475 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC owned 0.40% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $6,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 130,756 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,862,334 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $9,270,000 after buying an additional 2,370,459 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 923,963 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 84,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 388,581 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DHC alerts: Sign Up

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

DHC stock opened at $8.89 on Thursday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.28.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $366.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $380.18 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 21.10%.Diversified Healthcare Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.520-0.580 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Diversified Healthcare Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently -3.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Freedom Capital raised Diversified Healthcare Trust to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $9.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DHC

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of healthcare properties across the United States. The company focuses on assets that serve the senior housing and post-acute care sectors, including skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, memory care centers and medical office buildings. By partnering with experienced operators, Diversified Healthcare Trust aims to generate stable, long-term cash flows through triple-net leases and percentage rent structures tailored to each property type.

The company's portfolio spans multiple states and encompasses a mix of single-tenant and multi-tenant properties.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Diversified Healthcare Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Diversified Healthcare Trust wasn't on the list.

While Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here