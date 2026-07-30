RBF Capital LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in Celanese Corporation $CE

RBF Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE - Free Report) by 74.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 73,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC's holdings in Celanese were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 111.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 350.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 896 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Celanese from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Celanese from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $65.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celanese

Celanese Trading Up 1.0%

Celanese stock opened at $43.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.76. Celanese Corporation has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $70.70. The company's fifty day moving average price is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.03.

Celanese (NYSE:CE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). Celanese had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Celanese's quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Celanese has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.400 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Celanese Corporation will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. Celanese's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.20%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical and specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products serving diverse industries. The company operates through two primary business segments—Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain—offering solutions that range from high-performance polymers and specialty additives to industrial chemicals and intermediates. Its engineered materials are used in applications such as automotive components, consumer electronics, medical devices and packaging, while its acetyl derivatives find uses in coatings, adhesives, solvents and personal care products.

In the Engineered Materials segment, Celanese produces a variety of high-performance thermoplastics, polyether-block-amide (PEBA) elastomers and functional additives designed to enhance product durability, thermal resistance and sustainability.

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