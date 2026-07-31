RBF Capital LLC Has $517,000 Position in Wabash National Corporation $WNC

RBF Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC - Free Report) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 81,236 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Wabash National worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Wabash National by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,108,072 shares of the company's stock worth $9,585,000 after acquiring an additional 684,397 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,850 shares of the company's stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 482,942 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 864.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 459,547 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 411,889 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 637,552 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 347,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 463,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 310,998 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Wabash National from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered Wabash National from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Wabash National in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $18.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WNC

Wabash National Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:WNC opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Wabash National Corporation has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The firm has a market cap of $506.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $417.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Wabash National's quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National Corporation will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Wabash National's payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation NYSE: WNC is a leading designer and manufacturer of transportation equipment and supply chain solutions. The company's product portfolio includes dry freight van trailers, refrigerated vans, tank trailers, platform trailers, flatbeds and composite bodies. Wabash National also offers railcar products and modular building solutions, serving customers in a wide range of end markets such as food and beverage, chemicals, agriculture, waste management and construction.

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, Wabash National has built a reputation for innovation in lightweight materials, advanced manufacturing processes and telematics integration.

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