RBF Capital LLC Invests $2.35 Million in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock, valued at approximately $2,351,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 250 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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PPG Industries News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PPG Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter net sales increased 7.2% year over year to $4.50 billion, exceeding analysts’ $4.37 billion estimate. Organic growth reached 4%, with broad-based gains across PPG’s segments. Adjusted EPS of $2.23 was essentially flat from $2.22 a year earlier. PPG reports second quarter 2026 financial results

Second-quarter net sales increased 7.2% year over year to $4.50 billion, exceeding analysts’ $4.37 billion estimate. Organic growth reached 4%, with broad-based gains across PPG’s segments. Adjusted EPS of $2.23 was essentially flat from $2.22 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Data centers are emerging as an important growth driver for PPG and peer Sherwin-Williams, potentially supporting demand for protective coatings and related specialty chemicals as artificial-intelligence infrastructure investment expands. Data Centers Emerge as Growth Drivers for PPG, Sherwin-Williams

Data centers are emerging as an important growth driver for PPG and peer Sherwin-Williams, potentially supporting demand for protective coatings and related specialty chemicals as artificial-intelligence infrastructure investment expands. Neutral Sentiment: PPG maintained fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $7.70–$8.10, a range broadly centered near the $7.89 analyst consensus. The outlook implies continued earnings growth potential but provides limited upside to current expectations. PPG Industries Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

PPG maintained fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $7.70–$8.10, a range broadly centered near the $7.89 analyst consensus. The outlook implies continued earnings growth potential but provides limited upside to current expectations. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted EPS of $2.23 missed consensus estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.26. Reported net income fell 2% year over year to $439 million, while adjusted net income declined 1% to $500 million, suggesting that higher revenue has not yet translated into meaningful profit growth. PPG Industries slides as earnings miss overshadows revenue beat

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of PPG Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $134.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $126.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PPG

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG Industries stock opened at $111.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The stock's 50 day moving average is $116.58 and its 200-day moving average is $113.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.39 and a 12 month high of $133.43.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. PPG Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.51%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

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