RBF Capital LLC Invests $4.67 Million in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,672,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total value of $38,610,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,828,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $266,415,072.60. This represents a 12.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 3,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $555,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 445,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,907,372.90. This represents a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 2,510,479 shares of company stock valued at $349,064,808 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.21% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Airbnb from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $160.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Stock Down 0.1%

ABNB stock opened at $153.01 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $140.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.81 and a fifty-two week high of $156.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Airbnb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlights Airbnb’s growth potential, including its global marketplace, expanding travel offerings and possibility of entering another major growth cycle. The stock is trading above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, signaling sustained investor momentum. Airbnb Momentum Opens a Bigger Debate

Recent commentary highlights Airbnb’s growth potential, including its global marketplace, expanding travel offerings and possibility of entering another major growth cycle. The stock is trading above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, signaling sustained investor momentum. Positive Sentiment: Institutional ownership remains high at approximately 80.8%, with several investment firms adding to their positions. Analysts maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $160.23, above the stock’s recent trading level.

Institutional ownership remains high at approximately 80.8%, with several investment firms adding to their positions. Analysts maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $160.23, above the stock’s recent trading level. Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention has increased, with Airbnb appearing among the most-watched stocks on Zacks and options activity drawing scrutiny. These reports may increase trading interest but do not identify a clear fundamental catalyst. Airbnb Is a Trending Stock

Investor attention has increased, with Airbnb appearing among the most-watched stocks on Zacks and options activity drawing scrutiny. These reports may increase trading interest but do not identify a clear fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Airbnb trades at a premium valuation relative to Booking Holdings, while investors remain concerned about regulatory pressure affecting short-term rentals. The comparison suggests Booking may offer greater scale and a lower multiple, making Airbnb’s valuation more difficult to justify. Airbnb vs. Booking

Airbnb trades at a premium valuation relative to Booking Holdings, while investors remain concerned about regulatory pressure affecting short-term rentals. The comparison suggests Booking may offer greater scale and a lower multiple, making Airbnb’s valuation more difficult to justify. Negative Sentiment: Director Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares for approximately $38.6 million, reducing his holdings by 12.7%. Insider Nathan Blecharczyk also sold 13,615 shares and has made multiple sales in recent months. While insider sales do not necessarily signal weaker fundamentals, the pattern can weigh on sentiment.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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