RBF Capital LLC Invests $992,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Get PM alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 132,277 shares of the company's stock worth $21,871,000 after acquiring an additional 34,457 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,504 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bull Harbor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $704,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 329.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,810 shares of the company's stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 60,787 shares of the company's stock worth $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $204.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PM

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $199.04 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.11 and a 1-year high of $207.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.46. The company has a market capitalization of $310.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.60 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 163.41%. Philip Morris International's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is currently 84.48%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Philip Morris International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Philip Morris International wasn't on the list.

While Philip Morris International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here