RBF Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

RBF Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,000 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 356 shares of the technology company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 142.5% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 25,165 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,099 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,458 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,409,000 after purchasing an additional 166,999 shares during the period. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 21,342 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DELL. CLSA raised shares of Dell Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $200.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $230.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $475.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $404.07 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $469.47. The stock has a market cap of $260.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.91 and a 200-day moving average of $183.09.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The company had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business's revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 34,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.12, for a total transaction of $13,809,681.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 91,809 shares in the company, valued at $37,010,044.08. This trade represents a 27.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman sold 41,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.89, for a total transaction of $16,760,009.88. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,907,857 shares of company stock worth $1,556,603,326. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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