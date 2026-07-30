RBF Capital LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV

RBF Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV - Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC's holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYV. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $205.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $181.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE LYV opened at $184.48 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.34 and a twelve month high of $188.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93. The stock has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $174.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.94.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($1.50). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 45.92% and a net margin of 0.15%.The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,776 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $10,474,570.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 204,716 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,555.84. This trade represents a 23.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hopmans sold 93,078 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total value of $15,457,463.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 188,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,345,878.57. This represents a 33.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment is a global live entertainment company that promotes, operates and sells tickets for live events. The company's core activities include concert promotion and production, venue operations and management, ticketing services through its Ticketmaster platform, artist management and development, and sponsorship and advertising services tied to live events. These integrated businesses are designed to connect artists, fans and commercial partners across the live event ecosystem.

The company in its current form was created following the 2010 merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster, combining a promoter and venue operator with one of the industry's largest ticketing platforms.

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