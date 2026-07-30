RBF Capital LLC Sells 16,000 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN

RBF Capital LLC trimmed its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN - Free Report) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC's holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 159 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1,278.6% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 193 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE:FCN opened at $170.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.46. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.65 and a 12 month high of $189.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of -0.04.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.21). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $983.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $971.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. FTI Consulting's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $370.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut FTI Consulting from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut FTI Consulting from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $174.50.

View Our Latest Report on FCN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.17 per share, with a total value of $1,441,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 326,984 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,283.28. The trade was a 3.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eun Nam acquired 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $289,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,987.28. This represents a 10.21% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 14,400 shares of company stock worth $2,076,576 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc is a global business advisory firm providing multidisciplinary solutions designed to address complex challenges and strategic opportunities. The company's primary service offerings encompass corporate finance & restructuring, economic consulting, forensic & litigation consulting, strategic communications, and technology. These capabilities enable clients to manage financial distress, navigate regulatory environments, resolve disputes, build trust with stakeholders, and leverage data-driven insights.

In its corporate finance & restructuring practice, FTI delivers restructuring, interim management, and transaction advisory services to companies facing operational or financial pressures.

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