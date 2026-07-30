RBF Capital LLC Sells 19,235 Shares of Sonoco Products Company $SON

RBF Capital LLC reduced its position in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON - Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,361 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 19,235 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Sonoco Products worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 477.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,901,950 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $257,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,438 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 357.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,117,022 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $90,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,576 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at $54,611,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2,813.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 876,895 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $38,268,000 after buying an additional 846,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,563,390 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $68,226,000 after buying an additional 764,590 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Stock Down 2.7%

Sonoco Products stock opened at $58.91 on Thursday. Sonoco Products Company has a one year low of $38.65 and a one year high of $60.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.89 and a 200 day moving average of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.37.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.04. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 8.41%.The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sonoco Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.800-6.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products Company will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Sonoco Products's payout ratio is 34.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SON shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Sonoco Products from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company NYSE: SON is a global provider of diversified packaging solutions, serving a wide range of consumer, industrial and retail markets. The company offers a broad portfolio that includes rigid paper and plastic containers, flexible packaging, industrial core and tube products, thermoformed plastics, retail point-of-purchase displays, and packaging supply chain services. Through its solutions, Sonoco helps customers in food and beverage, personal care, chemicals, healthcare, home and garden, and electronics industries address their packaging needs, improve product shelf appeal, and optimize logistics efficiency.

With operations in more than 30 countries across North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa, Sonoco leverages a global network of manufacturing facilities, recycling centers and distribution channels to meet the demands of multinational and regional customers.

See Also

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