RBF Capital LLC Sells 220,078 Shares of Camping World $CWH

RBF Capital LLC decreased its position in Camping World (NYSE:CWH - Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 220,078 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Camping World worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWH. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the first quarter worth about $1,787,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Camping World by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,339 shares of the company's stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Camping World by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 889,377 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,372,000 after purchasing an additional 354,333 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Camping World by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 119,259 shares of the company's stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 17,665 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Camping World by 371.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,701 shares of the company's stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 219,568 shares during the period. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $10.00 target price on Camping World in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Camping World from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Camping World from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CWH

Camping World Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $6.05 on Thursday. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $623.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.39.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 1.49%.The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Camping World will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc NYSE: CWH is a leading specialty retailer of recreational vehicles (“RVs”), RV parts and services, and outdoor lifestyle products. The company operates an extensive network of full-service RV dealerships, providing new and pre-owned RV sales alongside comprehensive maintenance, repair and warranty services. In addition to its dealership operations, Camping World offers a broad assortment of RV parts, accessories and gear through both its physical retail locations and e-commerce platform.

Beyond RV sales and service, Camping World's offerings encompass outdoor cookware, apparel, camping and towing accessories under various proprietary and third-party brands.

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