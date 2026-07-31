RBF Capital LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

RBF Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC's holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,098,060,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 40,820,600 shares of the company's stock worth $1,157,264,000 after purchasing an additional 26,813,522 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 44,951,773 shares of the company's stock worth $1,402,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255,083 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 39,228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,895,838 shares of the company's stock worth $139,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878,304 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 37,404,106 shares of the company's stock worth $1,171,378,000 after buying an additional 5,917,423 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Teva Pharmaceutical Industries News

Here are the key news stories impacting Teva Pharmaceutical Industries this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEVA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 106,563 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $3,633,798.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,621 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,237,676.10. The trade was a 61.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 10,679 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $384,444.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,576. This represents a 34.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 300,493 shares of company stock worth $10,537,510. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 2.1%

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 4.08%.The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

Further Reading

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