RBF Capital LLC Takes Position in Perrigo Company plc $PRGO

RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 180,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000. RBF Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Perrigo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi increased its holdings in Perrigo by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 5,292 shares of the company's stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 126.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,768 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,520,000 after purchasing an additional 647,982 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 6.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 513,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 32,151 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 439.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Perrigo from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Perrigo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Perrigo

Perrigo Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE PRGO opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.51. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $28.22.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $841.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Perrigo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.550 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc is a global healthcare supplier specializing in over-the-counter (OTC) and self-care products, as well as generic prescription pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company develops, manufactures and distributes a broad array of consumer health products, including analgesics, vitamins and supplements, digestive health remedies, topical treatments, and infant formulas. Perrigo's focus on private-label solutions has made it a leading partner for retailers and pharmacy chains seeking high-quality, value-oriented alternatives to branded medications and health supplements.

Organized across three principal business segments—Consumer Healthcare, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients—Perrigo's operations span research and development, manufacturing, quality assurance and global distribution.

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