RDA Financial Network Has $6.62 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

RDA Financial Network cut its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,868 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 1.4% of RDA Financial Network's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. RDA Financial Network's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $701,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,697 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% in the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $496.25.

Read Our Latest Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $406.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $427.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $385.17. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $223.70 and a 52 week high of $479.00. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 50.31%.The business had revenue of $39.89 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

More Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record demand for AI and advanced chips is keeping TSM in focus. Its dominant foundry position and ability to manufacture leading-edge processors make it a key supplier for the continuing AI infrastructure buildout. Taiwan Semiconductor in Focus as Chip Demand Hits Records

Record demand for AI and advanced chips is keeping TSM in focus. Its dominant foundry position and ability to manufacture leading-edge processors make it a key supplier for the continuing AI infrastructure buildout. Positive Sentiment: Fundsmith’s investor commentary highlights TSM’s technological lead, reinforcing the investment case that its manufacturing capabilities and scale are difficult for rivals to replicate. TSM’s Technological Lead in Semiconductors

Fundsmith’s investor commentary highlights TSM’s technological lead, reinforcing the investment case that its manufacturing capabilities and scale are difficult for rivals to replicate. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to view TSM’s roughly $100 billion Arizona investment as a long-term growth opportunity. Expanding U.S. production could improve customer access and diversify manufacturing, while several years of expected AI-chip growth support the company’s earnings outlook. TSM’s Arizona Investment

Analysts continue to view TSM’s roughly $100 billion Arizona investment as a long-term growth opportunity. Expanding U.S. production could improve customer access and diversify manufacturing, while several years of expected AI-chip growth support the company’s earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: A comparison with ASML presents TSM as the more direct way to participate in AI-chip production because of its dominant foundry market share, although both companies benefit from semiconductor investment. ASML vs. TSMC

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shyue-Shyh Lin acquired 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.13 per share, with a total value of $74,130.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 30,269 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,243,840.97. This trade represents a 3.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lipen Yuan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $79,190.00. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,950. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 15,857 shares of company stock worth $1,167,094. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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