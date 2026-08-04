RDA Financial Network Purchases New Shares in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,816 shares of the fast-food giant's stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,351,127 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $22,112,675,000 after acquiring an additional 703,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in McDonald's by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,983,997 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $10,997,789,000 after acquiring an additional 959,140 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald's by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,038,519 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $5,195,965,000 after acquiring an additional 76,090 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in McDonald's by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,474,749 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $2,895,768,000 after purchasing an additional 277,617 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,890,438,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts: Sign Up

McDonald's Stock Performance

MCD opened at $266.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $189.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $274.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.32. McDonald's Corporation has a one year low of $260.96 and a one year high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. McDonald's's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on McDonald's from $325.00 to $305.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on McDonald's from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald's has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $331.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

McDonald's News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald's

In related news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,744,760.48. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $1,493,248.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,198,930.88. This trade represents a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,634. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider McDonald's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and McDonald's wasn't on the list.

While McDonald's currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here