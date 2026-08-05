RDA Financial Network Reduces Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

RDA Financial Network reduced its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report) by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,162 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 13,189 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network's holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 228 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company's stock.

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KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:KKR opened at $108.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.72. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $97.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.78.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 14.41%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.'s payout ratio is presently 24.84%.

KKR & Co. Inc. declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. HSBC raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $143.00 to $139.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $127.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting KKR & Co. Inc. this week:

Positive Sentiment: KKR agreed to take medical-device manufacturer Integer Holdings private. Reports put the transaction value at approximately $5.7 billion, while another report cited about $4.3 billion in cash, likely reflecting different measures of deal value. The acquisition expands KKR’s healthcare and medical-technology exposure but will require substantial capital deployment. KKR to take medical equipment maker Integer Holdings private in $5.7 billion deal

KKR agreed to take medical-device manufacturer Integer Holdings private. Reports put the transaction value at approximately $5.7 billion, while another report cited about $4.3 billion in cash, likely reflecting different measures of deal value. The acquisition expands KKR’s healthcare and medical-technology exposure but will require substantial capital deployment. Positive Sentiment: KKR closed a $19.2 billion infrastructure fund targeting North America and Europe. The fundraising strengthens its fee-generating assets under management and signals continued institutional demand for private infrastructure strategies. KKR closes $19.2 billion infrastructure fund

KKR closed a $19.2 billion infrastructure fund targeting North America and Europe. The fundraising strengthens its fee-generating assets under management and signals continued institutional demand for private infrastructure strategies. Positive Sentiment: KKR is acquiring a 50% stake in TotalEnergies’ 1.2-gigawatt portfolio of operating European solar and wind assets, with an enterprise value of €1.8 billion. The transaction increases KKR’s renewable-energy exposure and adds contracted or already-producing assets. KKR to Acquire a 50% Stake in Renewable Assets

KKR is acquiring a 50% stake in TotalEnergies’ 1.2-gigawatt portfolio of operating European solar and wind assets, with an enterprise value of €1.8 billion. The transaction increases KKR’s renewable-energy exposure and adds contracted or already-producing assets. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continued raising their targets: Argus moved to $125 with a buy rating, BMO Capital Markets to $118 with an outperform rating, and other coverage raised targets to $134-$135. The revisions reflect confidence in KKR’s resilience despite concerns about private-market asset valuations. Analyst price-target updates

Analysts continued raising their targets: Argus moved to $125 with a buy rating, BMO Capital Markets to $118 with an outperform rating, and other coverage raised targets to $134-$135. The revisions reflect confidence in KKR’s resilience despite concerns about private-market asset valuations. Neutral Sentiment: KKR-backed logistics company LEAP India is seeking an approximately $734 million valuation in an Indian IPO. A successful offering could provide valuation visibility for KKR’s investment, although the impact on KKR’s earnings is indirect. LEAP India IPO valuation

KKR-backed logistics company LEAP India is seeking an approximately $734 million valuation in an Indian IPO. A successful offering could provide valuation visibility for KKR’s investment, although the impact on KKR’s earnings is indirect. Negative Sentiment: Unusually heavy options activity included purchases of 30,803 put contracts, roughly 231% above average. The activity may indicate increased hedging or bearish speculation, though options positioning alone does not confirm a change in the company’s fundamentals.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

Further Reading

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