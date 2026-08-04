RDA Financial Network Reduces Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

RDA Financial Network lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 3,167 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up 1.2% of RDA Financial Network's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. RDA Financial Network's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $30,427,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,749,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $15,061,310,000 after buying an additional 1,090,644 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,433,456,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,396,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,679,771,000 after buying an additional 794,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,654,349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,040,858,000 after buying an additional 194,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total transaction of $43,357,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 85,737 shares in the company, valued at $92,933,763.78. The trade was a 31.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 31,285 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.83, for a total value of $28,995,876.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 313,218 shares in the company, valued at $290,299,838.94. This represents a 9.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,179 shares of company stock worth $169,385,921. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:MU opened at $829.95 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,255.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $978.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $645.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology's revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,300.00 price target on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,175.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,268.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain bullish after Micron’s recent earnings beat, citing sharply higher revenue and earnings, strong AI-driven demand for high-bandwidth memory, and long-term customer contracts reportedly worth more than $100 billion. Some estimates suggest Micron could use its projected free cash flow for substantial share repurchases, potentially retiring 8% to 19% of its outstanding shares over two years. Micron: The Math Makes No Sense (Rating Upgrade)

Analysts remain bullish after Micron’s recent earnings beat, citing sharply higher revenue and earnings, strong AI-driven demand for high-bandwidth memory, and long-term customer contracts reportedly worth more than $100 billion. Some estimates suggest Micron could use its projected free cash flow for substantial share repurchases, potentially retiring 8% to 19% of its outstanding shares over two years. Positive Sentiment: Several market commentators describe MU as attractively valued following its selloff, while Citi analyst Atif Malik reportedly expects the stock to reach a new record high within 12 months. Jim Cramer also identified Micron as his top memory-stock pick, supporting investor sentiment. Wall Street sets Micron stock price for the next 12 months

Several market commentators describe MU as attractively valued following its selloff, while Citi analyst Atif Malik reportedly expects the stock to reach a new record high within 12 months. Jim Cramer also identified Micron as his top memory-stock pick, supporting investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: The broader semiconductor and AI trade is undergoing a pullback after a powerful rally. Analysts generally view Micron’s long-term AI demand outlook as intact, but investors are taking profits and reassessing whether elevated memory prices and AI infrastructure spending can continue. Micron Technology Stock Is Falling Monday: What's Going On?

The broader semiconductor and AI trade is undergoing a pullback after a powerful rally. Analysts generally view Micron’s long-term AI demand outlook as intact, but investors are taking profits and reassessing whether elevated memory prices and AI infrastructure spending can continue. Negative Sentiment: Investor concerns intensified after reports that CXMT is considering a second Beijing DRAM plant. A capacity expansion could eventually increase global supply, pressure memory prices, and threaten Micron’s share in standard DRAM products, although the competitive impact may remain several years away. Micron Stock Falls as Chinese Memory Threat Intensifies

Investor concerns intensified after reports that CXMT is considering a second Beijing DRAM plant. A capacity expansion could eventually increase global supply, pressure memory prices, and threaten Micron’s share in standard DRAM products, although the competitive impact may remain several years away. Negative Sentiment: Technical weakness and a decline of roughly one-third from Micron’s 52-week high have added to selling pressure. Investors also remain concerned that historically cyclical memory markets could reverse if high prices curb AI customers’ usage or if the broader AI spending boom slows. What's Wrong With Micron Technology Stock?

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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