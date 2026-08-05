RDA Financial Network Sells 4,250 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

RDA Financial Network decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,321 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network's holdings in Home Depot were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $3,693,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,240,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $426,848,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 108,306 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $37,268,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 320.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 150,368 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $51,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Home Depot Trading Up 2.5%

NYSE:HD opened at $348.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.10 and a 12 month high of $426.75. The firm's 50 day moving average is $333.71 and its 200 day moving average is $343.39.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The company had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Home Depot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Home Depot wasn't on the list.

While Home Depot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here