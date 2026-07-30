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Readystate Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 25,000 Loar Holdings Inc. $LOAR

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Loar logo with Aerospace background
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Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Loar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,760,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Loar by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,276,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,821,000 after purchasing an additional 927,908 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Loar in the fourth quarter worth $1,836,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC increased its position in Loar by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company's stock worth $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Loar during the fourth quarter valued at $544,000.

Loar Stock Performance

LOAR stock opened at $66.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $70.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.68. Loar Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $83.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $156.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.71 million. Loar had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business's revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Loar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.300 EPS. Analysts predict that Loar Holdings Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Loar from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Loar from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 price objective on Loar in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down from $91.00) on shares of Loar in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Loar from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $84.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Loar

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Taiwo K. Danmola sold 35,000 shares of Loar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $2,120,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 54,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,188.74. This trade represents a 39.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Loar

(Free Report)

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Loar (NYSE:LOAR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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