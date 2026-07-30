Readystate Asset Management LP Buys 19,090 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Readystate Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) by 280.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,897 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 19,090 shares during the quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP's holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC now owns 17,096 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FISV opened at $55.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.35. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $142.83. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, CFO Paul M. Todd purchased 10,060 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $499,982.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 184,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,150,117.90. This represents a 5.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Fiserv from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $76.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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