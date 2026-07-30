Readystate Asset Management LP Buys 25,321 Shares of Ambiq Micro, Inc. $AMBQ

Readystate Asset Management LP increased its position in Ambiq Micro, Inc. (NYSE:AMBQ - Free Report) by 152.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,917 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,321 shares during the quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.20% of Ambiq Micro worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atreides Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ambiq Micro by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 696,420 shares of the company's stock worth $19,848,000 after buying an additional 12,113 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambiq Micro in the third quarter worth $13,050,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambiq Micro by 2,474.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 307,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,775,000 after acquiring an additional 295,927 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambiq Micro in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,210,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ambiq Micro in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,201,000.

Insider Activity at Ambiq Micro

In related news, CFO Jeffrey G. Winzeler sold 26,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $1,817,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 94,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,210.50. This represents a 21.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Scott Mclean Hanson sold 10,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $706,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 203,126 shares in the company, valued at $14,064,444.24. The trade was a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 222,477 shares of company stock valued at $16,304,893 in the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMBQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ambiq Micro in a report on Monday, June 29th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ambiq Micro in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ambiq Micro in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ambiq Micro from $43.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Ambiq Micro from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMBQ

Ambiq Micro Price Performance

NYSE AMBQ opened at $57.06 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $80.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76. Ambiq Micro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $91.61.

Ambiq Micro Profile

Ambiq Micro NYSE: AMBQ is a semiconductor company specializing in the design and development of ultra-low-power microcontroller units (MCUs) and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs). The company's core technology leverages sub-threshold voltage operation to dramatically reduce energy consumption, enabling extended battery life in a broad range of portable and always-on devices. Ambiq's products are particularly well suited for applications where power efficiency is critical, such as wearable electronics, IoT sensors, medical monitoring equipment, and industrial automation systems.

The company's flagship product family, the Apollo series of MCUs, offers multi-core architectures, integrated wireless connectivity options, and advanced security features.

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