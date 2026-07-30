Readystate Asset Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Navan, Inc. $NAVN

Readystate Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVN - Free Report) by 73.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 205,403 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP's holdings in Navan were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NAVN. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Navan in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Navan during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Navan in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Navan by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Navan during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arif Janmohamed sold 1,019,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $20,398,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,761,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $75,221,780. This trade represents a 21.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Eric Sindicich sold 51,169 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $1,033,613.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 549,251 shares in the company, valued at $11,094,870.20. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,139,153 shares of company stock valued at $102,867,420. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on NAVN shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Navan from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price objective on Navan in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Navan from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on Navan from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Navan from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.07.

View Our Latest Report on NAVN

Navan Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NAVN opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Navan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $28.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57.

Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $220.23 million for the quarter. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Navan, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navan Profile

Navan NASDAQ: NAVN is a technology company that provides an integrated platform for corporate travel, expense management and business payments. The company combines online travel booking and itinerary management with expense reporting, corporate card services and payment processing to help organizations consolidate travel and T&E (travel and expense) workflows into a single system. Navan emphasizes a mobile-first user experience, automated reconciliation and policy controls to simplify administrative processes for finance and travel teams while improving the experience for travelers.

Navan’s offerings typically include online and mobile travel booking, real-time traveler support and duty-of-care features, automated expense capture and reporting, corporate card and virtual card issuance, and tools for payments and invoice management.

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