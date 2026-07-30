Readystate Asset Management LP Purchases New Shares in Greif, Inc. $GEF

Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,991 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GEF. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Greif by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 616 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Greif by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Greif by 399.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Greif

Here are the key news stories impacting Greif this week:

Positive Sentiment: Greif reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.61 per share , well above the $1.11 analyst consensus and up from $0.86 in the year-earlier quarter. Revenue rose 3.5% year over year to $1.17 billion , also exceeding estimates of $1.12 billion. Greif Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2026 Results

Greif reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of , well above the $1.11 analyst consensus and up from $0.86 in the year-earlier quarter. Revenue rose 3.5% year over year to , also exceeding estimates of $1.12 billion. Positive Sentiment: Management attributed the performance to stronger pricing, cost optimization initiatives and lower interest expense. These factors helped offset operating pressures and supported a substantial year-over-year improvement in quarterly earnings. Greif Earnings Beat Estimates in Q3 on Pricing and Cost Optimization

Management attributed the performance to stronger pricing, cost optimization initiatives and lower interest expense. These factors helped offset operating pressures and supported a substantial year-over-year improvement in quarterly earnings. Positive Sentiment: The company maintained its existing financial guidance, reducing concerns that the quarterly beat could be temporary or require a weaker outlook. The earnings report also pushed the shares to a new 52-week high. Greif Sets New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The company maintained its existing financial guidance, reducing concerns that the quarterly beat could be temporary or require a weaker outlook. The earnings report also pushed the shares to a new 52-week high. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research maintains a Hold rating and made several modest reductions to forward EPS estimates, including FY2027 earnings from $4.48 to $4.45 and FY2028 earnings from $4.51 to $4.48. However, these estimates were reduced before the latest results and the changes were small relative to the earnings beat.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GEF. Zacks Research raised shares of Greif from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Greif from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Greif from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Greif from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Greif from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greif currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $74.25.

View Our Latest Report on Greif

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $146,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 63,832 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,668,672.48. This trade represents a 3.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $412,120. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Greif Trading Up 4.3%

NYSE GEF opened at $86.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.75 and a 12 month high of $87.35.

Greif (NYSE:GEF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 7.53%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Greif Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Greif's previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Greif's dividend payout ratio is 95.02%.

About Greif

Greif, Inc is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, with a history dating back to its founding in 1877. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has evolved from a regional barrel and drum manufacturer into a diversified packaging provider serving a wide range of end markets. Greif's longstanding heritage in container solutions has positioned it as a trusted partner for customers seeking reliable, high-quality packaging options.

The company's core business revolves around the design, manufacture and sale of industrial packaging products, including steel, plastic and fiber drums; intermediate bulk containers (IBCs); safety closures; rigid, flexible and reconditioned packaging; containerboard and protective packaging.

See Also

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