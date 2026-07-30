Readystate Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 111,193 Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. $AESI

Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 111,193 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000. Readystate Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Atlas Energy Solutions as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,631 shares of the company's stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,094 shares of the company's stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 6.0% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 23,966 shares of the company's stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 2.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,580 shares of the company's stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 2.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company's stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance

Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The company's 50 day moving average price is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on AESI shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Atlas Energy Solutions from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AESI

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions NYSE: AESI is an independent energy infrastructure company specializing in the development and operation of low-carbon and renewable natural gas (RNG) projects alongside complementary clean energy offerings. Through its diversified platform, the company seeks to deliver decarbonization solutions across heavy-duty transportation and industrial markets, leveraging technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions while providing reliable fuel and energy services.

The company’s core business activities encompass four primary segments.

Further Reading

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