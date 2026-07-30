Readystate Asset Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. $RFI

Readystate Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI - Free Report) by 84.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,384 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 129,900 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP owned 0.09% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,675 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.42% of the company's stock.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Trading Down 0.4%

RFI opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.40. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $12.17.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.2%.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc NYSE: RFI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in real estate securities. Managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc, the fund employs a research‐driven, flexible strategy designed to capture income and growth opportunities within the global real estate sector.

The fund’s portfolio typically includes a diversified mix of real estate investment trusts (REITs), real estate operating companies, preferred and convertible securities, and other real estate-related fixed-income instruments.

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