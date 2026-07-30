Readystate Asset Management LP Takes Position in Griffon Corporation $GFF

Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,982 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

Get Griffon alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GFF. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 396.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,088 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 52,786 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,258 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 25,790 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the first quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the first quarter worth approximately $1,547,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Griffon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Griffon from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Griffon from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings cut Griffon from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price target on Griffon in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $115.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Griffon

Insider Activity at Griffon

In other Griffon news, COO Robert F. Mehmel sold 7,873 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $755,965.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 790,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $75,889,599.04. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total value of $9,492,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,784,297 shares of the company's stock, valued at $169,365,471.24. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,389 shares of company stock worth $12,309,525. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Griffon Price Performance

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $87.37 on Thursday. Griffon Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.01 and a 52 week high of $98.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 672.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company's 50-day moving average price is $90.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.47.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Griffon had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 298.42%. The company had revenue of $421.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $414.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business's revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Griffon Corporation will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Griffon's payout ratio is 676.92%.

Griffon Profile

Griffon Corporation NYSE: GFF is a diversified management and holding company whose subsidiaries design, manufacture and market products for residential, commercial and defense applications. Operating through three primary platforms—Home & Building Products, Defense Electronics and Specialty Industrial—Griffon's portfolio spans consumer and industrial brands with a focus on long-lived products and recurring aftermarket opportunities.

In the Home & Building Products segment, Griffon's Clopay Building Products division is a leading North American manufacturer of residential and commercial garage doors, specializing in steel, fiberglass and composite designs as well as decorative carriage-house styles.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Griffon, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Griffon wasn't on the list.

While Griffon currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here