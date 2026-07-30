Readystate Asset Management LP Takes Position in Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,844 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RBRK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rubrik during the fourth quarter worth $345,907,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rubrik by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,064,057 shares of the company's stock valued at $540,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,272 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,325,503 shares of the company's stock worth $162,572,000 after buying an additional 1,696,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,694,503 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,123,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rubrik during the 3rd quarter worth $97,828,000. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rubrik Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RBRK opened at $72.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.68 and a 200-day moving average of $62.73. Rubrik, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of -49.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $387.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $366.31 million. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 price objective on Rubrik in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $93.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBRK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rubrik news, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 12,820 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $1,084,315.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 303,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,679,418.38. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 3,979 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $330,654.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 125,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,416,668.10. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 291,321 shares of company stock worth $24,074,426. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

Rubrik Profile

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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