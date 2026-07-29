Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Energy Transfer LP $ET

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET - Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,562,381 shares of the pipeline company's stock after acquiring an additional 211,026 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer makes up 6.5% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Energy Transfer worth $107,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ET. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Energy Transfer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $23.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Energy Transfer stock opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.55. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 4.66%.The firm's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer's previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. Energy Transfer's payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Energy Transfer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Energy Transfer this week:

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer NYSE: ET is a Dallas-based midstream energy company that develops and operates infrastructure for the transportation, storage and processing of hydrocarbons. The company's operations focus on moving and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals, storage facilities and processing plants. Energy Transfer provides core midstream services such as gathering, compression, fractionation, processing, and bulk transportation to support production and downstream supply chains.

Its asset base spans an extensive network across the United States, connecting producing regions, processing centers, petrochemical hubs and coastal and inland markets.

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