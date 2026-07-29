Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,784 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,251 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 3,784 shares during the quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Valero Energy were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Valero Energy alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $954,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 565,171 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $92,004,000 after purchasing an additional 112,118 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 212,104 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $37,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2,325.2% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 36,378 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $5,922,000 after buying an additional 34,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valero Energy from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $222.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $220.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $266.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VLO

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $299.32 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $266.89 and its 200 day moving average is $236.48. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $320.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $88.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.55.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.06. Valero Energy had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $32.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Valero Energy's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 36.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Valero Energy's payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In related news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.17, for a total value of $2,011,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,294,212.14. This trade represents a 27.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Valero Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Valero Energy this week:

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Valero Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Valero Energy wasn't on the list.

While Valero Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here