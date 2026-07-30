Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RXRX Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX - Free Report) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,757 shares of the company's stock after selling 571,559 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,187,759 shares of the company's stock valued at $192,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407,606 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 37,316,856 shares of the company's stock worth $152,626,000 after buying an additional 3,771,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,333,888 shares of the company's stock worth $103,616,000 after buying an additional 7,064,963 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,934,252 shares of the company's stock worth $44,731,000 after buying an additional 1,310,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,473,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on RXRX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RXRX

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6%

RXRX opened at $2.97 on Thursday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47. The stock's fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 54.33% and a negative net margin of 842.95%.The business had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Najat Khan sold 23,588 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $84,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,789,349.68. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 40,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,218,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,624,416.52. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,937 shares of company stock valued at $486,974. Insiders own 6.65% of the company's stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: RXRX is a biopharmaceutical company that combines advanced automation, artificial intelligence and high-throughput biology to discover and develop novel therapeutics. The company's proprietary platform integrates deep-learning algorithms with large-scale cellular imaging and chemical biology, enabling the rapid identification of potential drug candidates across a range of indications. By automating complex laboratory workflows and leveraging computational models, Recursion aims to accelerate the drug discovery process and expand the scope of targets that can be addressed.

At the core of Recursion's offering is its digital biology platform, which captures billions of cell images under varying chemical and genetic perturbations.

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