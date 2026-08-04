Redwood Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,474 Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,474 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $158,288,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,230,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 36.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,550 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $333,197,000 after purchasing an additional 933,938 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Crown by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,526,983 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $363,173,000 after purchasing an additional 886,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Crown by 542.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 858,275 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $88,377,000 after purchasing an additional 724,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Crown

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 436,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,787,350. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CCK. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Crown from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $121.00 target price on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Crown from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $128.20.

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Crown Stock Performance

NYSE CCK opened at $119.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $107.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.81. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $121.90.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 27.33%. Crown's revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Crown has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Crown's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

See Also

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