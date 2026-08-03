Redwood Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,029 Hexcel Corporation $HXL

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,029 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Hexcel by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,264,427 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $183,260,000 after purchasing an additional 115,443 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at about $5,025,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 16.3% during the first quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 22.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,636 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 17,233 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Hexcel Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $103.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. Hexcel Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.20 and a 52-week high of $111.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company's 50 day moving average price is $98.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.35.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $529.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $528.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Hexcel's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hexcel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.400 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Hexcel's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.18%.

Trending Headlines about Hexcel

Here are the key news stories impacting Hexcel this week:

Positive Sentiment: RBC raised its price target on Hexcel from $105 to $115 and upgraded the stock to “outperform,” implying approximately 11.6% upside from the referenced price. The move reflects confidence in the company’s aerospace recovery and earnings outlook. Benzinga analyst update

on Hexcel from $105 to $115 and upgraded the stock to “outperform,” implying approximately 11.6% upside from the referenced price. The move reflects confidence in the company’s aerospace recovery and earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings exceeded expectations: adjusted EPS was $0.66, up from $0.50 a year earlier and above the roughly $0.57 consensus. Revenue rose 8% year over year to $529.3 million, slightly topping estimates, while gross margin improved to 26.1% from 22.8%. Q2 earnings report

adjusted EPS was $0.66, up from $0.50 a year earlier and above the roughly $0.57 consensus. Revenue rose 8% year over year to $529.3 million, slightly topping estimates, while gross margin improved to 26.1% from 22.8%. Positive Sentiment: Commercial Aerospace sales jumped 18.3% to $346.6 million , signaling continued recovery in aircraft production and demand for Hexcel’s lightweight composite materials. Management also raised adjusted 2026 EPS guidance to $2.30–$2.40 and sales guidance to approximately $2.025–$2.125 billion. Hexcel Q2 sales and guidance update

, signaling continued recovery in aircraft production and demand for Hexcel’s lightweight composite materials. Management also raised adjusted 2026 EPS guidance to $2.30–$2.40 and sales guidance to approximately $2.025–$2.125 billion. Positive Sentiment: Hexcel declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share, payable August 17 to shareholders of record August 10. The dividend provides modest income support and signals continued capital-return capacity.

Hexcel declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share, payable August 17 to shareholders of record August 10. The dividend provides modest income support and signals continued capital-return capacity. Neutral Sentiment: BMO also raised its price target, from $97 to $109, but retained a “market perform” rating, indicating analysts remain divided on how much of the recovery is already reflected in HXL’s valuation. BMO price target update

BMO also raised its price target, from $97 to $109, but retained a “market perform” rating, indicating analysts remain divided on how much of the recovery is already reflected in HXL’s valuation. Negative Sentiment: Defense, Space & Other sales declined 7.2% to $182.7 million, partly because of the divestiture of an Austrian industrial business. This offsets some of the commercial aerospace momentum and remains a consideration for investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Sunday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $99.64.

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Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation is a global leader in advanced composite materials for aerospace and industrial applications. The company specializes in the development and manufacture of lightweight, high-performance products that enhance fuel efficiency, durability and structural strength. Its offerings are critical to the aerospace sector, where demand for lighter, more efficient aircraft drives continuous innovation in materials.

Hexcel's product portfolio encompasses carbon fiber reinforcements, pre-impregnated composites (prepregs), honeycomb core, engineered adhesives and structural film adhesives.

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