Redwood Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,824 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,824 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,376,167,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,109,029 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $1,356,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,128 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 864.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 2,523,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $833,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,006 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,713,684 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $3,169,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,859 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,916,041 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $1,294,367,000 after buying an additional 1,826,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts: Sign Up

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $415.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $377.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $411.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.89. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $236.95 and a fifty-two week high of $461.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.94 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $112.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $110.81 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 19.69 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $2.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is 59.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $463.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $468.00 to $529.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. HC Wainwright set a $492.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price target for the company from $287.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $455.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider UnitedHealth Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UnitedHealth Group wasn't on the list.

While UnitedHealth Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here