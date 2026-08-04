Redwood Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Camden Property Trust $CPT

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,576 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,900 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,178 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts: Sign Up

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $110.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.48. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $96.53 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $396.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.88 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.680-6.820 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.670-1.710 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Camden Property Trust's dividend payout ratio is 140.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPT. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Camden Property Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $117.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Camden Property Trust

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden's portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Camden Property Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Camden Property Trust wasn't on the list.

While Camden Property Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here