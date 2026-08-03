Redwood Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Masco Corporation $MAS

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,458 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Masco by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 713,598 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $43,080,000 after buying an additional 195,509 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 733.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 612,832 shares of the construction company's stock worth $38,890,000 after buying an additional 539,339 shares in the last quarter. Balefire LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth $1,021,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth $2,123,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,239 shares of the construction company's stock worth $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Masco Price Performance

Masco stock opened at $71.52 on Monday. Masco Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.16 and a 52-week high of $83.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07. The firm's fifty day moving average is $75.37 and its 200 day moving average is $70.36. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.32. Masco had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 2,379.08%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business's revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Corporation will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Masco's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.43%.

Key Stories Impacting Masco

Here are the key news stories impacting Masco this week:

Positive Sentiment: Masco reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.64, well above the $1.32 analyst consensus. Pricing actions, cost savings and an $85 million net tariff-refund benefit helped lift margins. Masco Earnings Rise as Pricing and Tariff Refunds Lift 2026 Margins

Masco reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.64, well above the $1.32 analyst consensus. Pricing actions, cost savings and an $85 million net tariff-refund benefit helped lift margins. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its fiscal 2026 EPS outlook to $4.40-$4.60, supported by pricing and the tariff refund. Truist maintained a Buy rating and set an $85 price target, implying meaningful upside from recent levels. Masco raises 2026 EPS outlook

Management raised its fiscal 2026 EPS outlook to $4.40-$4.60, supported by pricing and the tariff refund. Truist maintained a Buy rating and set an $85 price target, implying meaningful upside from recent levels. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted MAS as a potentially attractive value stock, while its valuation—about 16 times earnings—could appeal to investors if housing and repair-and-remodel demand improves. Why Masco is a Strong Value Stock

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Masco from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Masco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $79.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Masco

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company's product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

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