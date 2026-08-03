Go Pro
→ Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside) (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Redwood Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Masco Corporation $MAS

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Masco logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Redwood Investment Management initiated a $1.05 million position in Masco by purchasing 17,458 shares during the first quarter. Institutional investors collectively own 93.91% of Masco’s outstanding stock.
  • Masco reported quarterly EPS of $1.64, beating analysts’ $1.32 estimate, although revenue declined 2.9% year over year to $1.99 billion. The company’s fiscal 2026 EPS guidance is $4.40–$4.60.
  • Masco authorized a $300 million share-repurchase program and maintains a $0.32 quarterly dividend, equivalent to a 1.8% yield. Analysts remain broadly neutral, with an average rating of “Hold” and a $79.80 price target.
  • Five stocks we like better than Masco.

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,458 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Masco by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 713,598 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $43,080,000 after buying an additional 195,509 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 733.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 612,832 shares of the construction company's stock worth $38,890,000 after buying an additional 539,339 shares in the last quarter. Balefire LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth $1,021,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth $2,123,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,239 shares of the construction company's stock worth $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Price Performance

Masco stock opened at $71.52 on Monday. Masco Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.16 and a 52-week high of $83.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07. The firm's fifty day moving average is $75.37 and its 200 day moving average is $70.36. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.32. Masco had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 2,379.08%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business's revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Corporation will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Masco's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.43%.

Key Stories Impacting Masco

Here are the key news stories impacting Masco this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Masco reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.64, well above the $1.32 analyst consensus. Pricing actions, cost savings and an $85 million net tariff-refund benefit helped lift margins. Masco Earnings Rise as Pricing and Tariff Refunds Lift 2026 Margins
  • Positive Sentiment: Management raised its fiscal 2026 EPS outlook to $4.40-$4.60, supported by pricing and the tariff refund. Truist maintained a Buy rating and set an $85 price target, implying meaningful upside from recent levels. Masco raises 2026 EPS outlook
  • Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted MAS as a potentially attractive value stock, while its valuation—about 16 times earnings—could appeal to investors if housing and repair-and-remodel demand improves. Why Masco is a Strong Value Stock

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Masco from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Masco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $79.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Masco

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company's product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Masco (NYSE:MAS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Masco Right Now?

Before you consider Masco, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Masco wasn't on the list.

While Masco currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines