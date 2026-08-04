Redwood Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Virtu Financial, Inc. $VIRT

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VIRT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,836 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 51.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 972 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1,624.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company's stock.

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Virtu Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VIRT opened at $58.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $68.02.

Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 13.50%.The company had revenue of $984.69 million for the quarter. Virtu Financial has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.820-1.820 EPS. Research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Virtu Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Virtu Financial

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 42,473 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,126,198.38. The trade was a 41.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 46.76% of the company's stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc is a technology-driven electronic trading firm and market maker that provides liquidity and price discovery across a wide range of financial instruments. Leveraging advanced analytics, high-performance computing and proprietary algorithms, Virtu operates in equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, commodities and derivative products. Its technology platform is designed to capture bid-ask spreads in real time, manage risk through automated controls and adapt to changing market conditions.

The company offers a suite of execution services and market-making solutions to institutional clients such as asset managers, banks, broker-dealers and hedge funds.

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