Redwood Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Teradata Corporation $TDC

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,760 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Teradata by 1,162.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 985 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 25,800.0% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the technology company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Teradata by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Teradata by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Teradata by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,090 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TDC shares. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research cut Teradata from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Teradata from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $35.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TDC

Teradata Stock Up 3.9%

TDC opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm's fifty day moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average is $30.13. Teradata Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. Teradata had a return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 24.93%.The business had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Teradata's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata Corporation will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $634,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 762,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,177,162.66. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 5,657 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $190,754.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 39,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,161.20. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 77,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,235 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata's product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

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