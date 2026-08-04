Redwood Investment Management LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Carlos G. Linares sold 10,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $997,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,446.28. The trade was a 68.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 12,960 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $1,270,080.00. Following the sale, the director owned 13,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,994. This trade represents a 48.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 47,680 shares of company stock worth $4,672,190 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CHD. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $107.00 price target (up from $104.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday. Evercore set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $104.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $100.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.47. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $97.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.15. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.33 and a 52-week high of $106.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.890 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.740-3.810 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Church & Dwight's payout ratio is presently 39.55%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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