Redwood Investment Management LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,158 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,643,221 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $725,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,848 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $190,899,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $155,556,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Align Technology by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 989,388 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $169,611,000 after purchasing an additional 796,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Align Technology by 247.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,005,413 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $156,995,000 after purchasing an additional 715,919 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Zacks Research cut Align Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Align Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $206.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Align Technology

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $169.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.00 and a 1 year high of $200.43.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.02. Align Technology had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 9.99%.The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Headlines Impacting Align Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Align Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. Align reported adjusted earnings of $2.64 per share and revenue of approximately $1.06 billion, topping consensus estimates. Revenue increased 4.3% year over year, while record Clear Aligner shipments and improved non-GAAP margins supported profitability. Align Technology Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Align reported adjusted earnings of $2.64 per share and revenue of approximately $1.06 billion, topping consensus estimates. Revenue increased 4.3% year over year, while record Clear Aligner shipments and improved non-GAAP margins supported profitability. Positive Sentiment: Digital orthodontics remains a growth focus. Management highlighted expanding digital workflows, connected orthodontic tools and long-term opportunities for Invisalign, iTero scanners and exocad software. The company’s 2026 outlook was reaffirmed, while an orthodontic summit showcased its product and technology strategy. ALGN Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Digital Growth Push

Management highlighted expanding digital workflows, connected orthodontic tools and long-term opportunities for Invisalign, iTero scanners and exocad software. The company’s 2026 outlook was reaffirmed, while an orthodontic summit showcased its product and technology strategy. Positive Sentiment: Board changes could improve shareholder value. Following discussions with Elliott Investment Management, Align plans to add three independent directors and conduct an operational review. The initiatives may increase accountability, improve execution and identify opportunities to enhance returns. Align Technology to Overhaul Board Following Engagement with Elliott

Following discussions with Elliott Investment Management, Align plans to add three independent directors and conduct an operational review. The initiatives may increase accountability, improve execution and identify opportunities to enhance returns. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation is viewed as more attractive after the pullback. Some analysts see ALGN as reasonably valued, but believe the stock needs faster growth to generate sustained upside. Align Technology: Attractively Valued, But Growth Still Needs To Pick Up

Some analysts see ALGN as reasonably valued, but believe the stock needs faster growth to generate sustained upside. Negative Sentiment: Near-term guidance and execution remain concerns. Third-quarter revenue guidance of roughly $1.0 billion was described as slightly below or around expectations, limiting the benefit of the earnings beat.

Third-quarter revenue guidance of roughly $1.0 billion was described as slightly below or around expectations, limiting the benefit of the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Systems weakness is capping upside. Analysts noted softer scanner and systems performance, along with pricing pressure, despite strong Clear Aligner volumes. Needham maintained a Hold rating. Align Technology Hold Rating Maintained

Analysts noted softer scanner and systems performance, along with pricing pressure, despite strong Clear Aligner volumes. Needham maintained a Hold rating. Negative Sentiment: Growth is still relatively modest. Investors may remain cautious because revenue growth has not yet accelerated enough to justify a more bullish outlook, even with improving margins and record aligner shipments.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc NASDAQ: ALGN pioneered the use of digital technology in orthodontics through the development of the Invisalign system, a series of clear, removable aligners that provide an alternative to traditional metal braces. Since its founding in 1997 by Zia Chishti and Kelsey Wirth, the Tempe, Arizona–based company has expanded its focus to include intraoral scanners, CAD/CAM software for dental laboratories and comprehensive digital dentistry solutions.

The company's signature Invisalign system leverages 3D imaging and computer-aided design (CAD) to create customized aligners that gradually reposition teeth, improving patient comfort and treatment predictability.

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