Redwood Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Dover Corporation $DOV

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,039 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,733,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,266,951,000 after purchasing an additional 120,341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dover by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,760,797 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,319,978,000 after purchasing an additional 227,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,519,070 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $684,348,000 after purchasing an additional 30,372 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,030,972 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $631,806,000 after purchasing an additional 150,319 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,623,281 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $512,169,000 after buying an additional 235,454 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Dover Stock Performance

NYSE DOV opened at $205.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. Dover Corporation has a twelve month low of $158.97 and a twelve month high of $237.54.

Dover (NYSE:DOV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.02. Dover had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Dover's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Dover has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.550-10.750 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Corporation will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Dover's payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Dover from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Dover from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dover from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Dover from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $238.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOV

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer of industrial products, components and specialty systems that serve a wide range of commercial and industrial end markets. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company has built a portfolio of operating businesses that design, manufacture and distribute engineered equipment, aftermarket parts and related services for customers around the world.

Dover's activities span several product and solution categories, including fluid-handling and pumping systems, material handling and processing equipment, refrigeration and foodservice technologies, product identification and printing systems, precision components and automation and sensing solutions.

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